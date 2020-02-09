Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report sales of $140.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.66 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $129.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $570.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.48 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $585.94 million, with estimates ranging from $585.79 million to $586.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

