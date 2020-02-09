Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $2.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of HL stock remained flat at $$3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,383,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,202 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 338,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $15,594,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

