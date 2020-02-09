Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

HL remained flat at $$3.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,383,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,230. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

