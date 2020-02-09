Helium (HLM) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Helium has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $174,569.00 and $6.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008955 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,833,316 coins and its circulating supply is 12,484,936 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

