Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

NYSE TGT opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

