Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 39,583 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

