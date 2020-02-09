Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after buying an additional 67,466 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEP opened at $101.34 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

