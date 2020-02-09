Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $34,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $82,240,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $274.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.84 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

