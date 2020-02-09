Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 978 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 272.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carnival by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of CCL opened at $42.20 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

