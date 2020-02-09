Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $138.90 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

