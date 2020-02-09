Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 307,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $87.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

