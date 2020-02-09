Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of LVS opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

