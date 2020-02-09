Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. 1,371,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,055. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after purchasing an additional 183,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

