Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.
Hilton Hotels stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. 1,371,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,055. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04.
Hilton Hotels Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.
