Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 167,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

