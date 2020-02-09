Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.33. 293,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,480,290. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

