Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 5.9%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05, 1,179,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,151,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $846.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 611,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

