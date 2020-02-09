Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.16 ($62.97).

BOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €42.02 ($48.86). 772,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.84. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.