Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $47.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 282,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

