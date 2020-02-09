Iconic (ICON) Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Iconic has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $6,004.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Iconic Profile

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.