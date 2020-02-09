Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Inchcape to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Till Vestring purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

INCH stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 647.50 ($8.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 642.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

