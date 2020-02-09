INDINODE (XIND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. INDINODE has a market cap of $9,829.00 and $3.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INDINODE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, INDINODE has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

INDINODE Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,008,370,561 coins and its circulating supply is 970,079,415 coins. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me . INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

