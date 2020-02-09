Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317,484 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of Infosys worth $82,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.85. 8,140,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,174,475. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

