ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Cut to Hold at ING Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

ING stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.55. 3,154,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 797.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 168,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $26,826,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

