Ink (INK) Trading Up 32.4% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, ZB.COM, EXX and Bit-Z. Ink has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $26,816.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinrail, CoinBene, Coinnest, Gate.io, Exmo, CoinEgg, LBank, EXX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.