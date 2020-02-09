Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

