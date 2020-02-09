Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Inphi has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 29.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inphi by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Inphi by 169.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

