Inscription Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 22,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 81,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.