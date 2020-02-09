Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of ICE opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

