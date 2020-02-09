International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:IFF traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 502,314 shares of company stock worth $66,694,985 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

