International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $50,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 342,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909,473.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 502,314 shares of company stock valued at $66,694,985 and have sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of IFF traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 1,152,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,516. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.89.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

