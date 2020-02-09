Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.32 ($2.70).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.