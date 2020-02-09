Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $513,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

