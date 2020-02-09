Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,665,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $230.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

