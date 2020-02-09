ION Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market cap of $542,745.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008984 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,528,863 coins and its circulating supply is 12,628,863 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

