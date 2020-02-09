Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.3-47.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.96 million.Iradimed also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.21 EPS.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.65. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,187. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

