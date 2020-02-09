Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-10.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.84 million.Iradimed also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $26.22 on Friday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,388 shares of company stock worth $3,640,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

