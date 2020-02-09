Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up 3.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 951,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,071. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

