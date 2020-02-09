iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.