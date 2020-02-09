iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 797.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $182,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.88. 18,023,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.