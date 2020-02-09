iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.41. 534,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

