iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $53.97 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.