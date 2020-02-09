iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. 1,066,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

