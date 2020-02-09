Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. Itron posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Itron.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,447. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

