J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of JCOM opened at $98.59 on Friday. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

