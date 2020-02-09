J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.
Shares of JCOM opened at $98.59 on Friday. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70.
J2 Global Company Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.