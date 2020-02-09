Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.00. 2,582,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.05 and its 200-day moving average is $286.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,623 shares of company stock valued at $128,462,192. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

