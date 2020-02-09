Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,612 shares of company stock worth $16,727,904. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.40. 1,602,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,501. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $332.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.