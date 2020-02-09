Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

