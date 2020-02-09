Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after purchasing an additional 221,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,304,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Welltower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 704,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,883,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

