Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.93. 578,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

