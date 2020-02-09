Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 165,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,776,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

